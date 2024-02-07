Many practise a polite ‘cough into the hand’ custom, or more recently the ‘cough or sneeze into the crook of an arm’, even respectfully using a tissue when the need arises. | Archives
One of the easiest places on earth to catch germs, be it the flu, a common cold, or any other airborne virus, is in a doctor’s or hospital waiting room. It stands to reason I suppose, that the general public in these said environs, especially at this time of the year, have gathered, not for the joy of a day’s outing, but because they are obviously unwell and seeking treatment – hence the current re-introduction of obligatory mask wearing across all medical centres including dentists. Yet sadly, even in the wake of a recent pandemic, there are still those who stubbornly refuse to comply and adhere to the defense of mask wearing as it simply doesn’t appeal (diddums!), even when they are harbouring a real beauty of a snorting, spluttering cold, and breeze into these protected environments, unmasked, and sneezing everywhere without a care or thought for anyone else, claiming they didn’t realise! Or don’t care! And mostly, nobody says anything!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.