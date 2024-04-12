OMG! Along with everyone else on the island, I simple can’t believe this ‘extraordinary’ weather we’re currently enjoying. Yet, at this time of year, as Mallorca once again throws open its arms to an exultance of faithful visitors from abroad, I can’t help thinking about the stress and anxiety dished out to our seasoned travellers by airline companies and political ‘procedures’ alike, all instrumental in ferrying happy holiday-makers religiously, to our sunny shores.
The Trauma of Travel
