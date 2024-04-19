It always rather amazes me how a country which I dearly love, where I have lived all of my life can behave like a broken record when it comes to one issue. Of course I am talking about Gibraltar. This week it was revealed that Spain claimed that a performance by the Red Arrows over Gibraltar would be a “hostile act” and would take action if it went ahead. Britain backed down and the display was scrapped but the Ministry of Defence also cancelled a performance by the Red Arrows over Minorca which should taken place days earlier.
Spain is flying low over Gibraltar
Britain backed down and the display was scrapped
