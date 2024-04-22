Sóller experiences a great Firó drill and another victory. | TERESA AYUGA
Soller22/04/2024 15:23
Can it be that many aspects of our Soller lives make us victims of our own success? So many good news stories which create complications for those in charge. The buses are an overwhelming success story. They definitely take cars off the road, and they open new horizons for the travellers. Free travel, now into its second year for residents, has made a huge difference to quality of life and comfort of travelling. Unfortunately, at certain times of the day the buses are full, with uncomfortable standing room only. A huge use of the buses by walkers and tourists means complaints for the busiest times of the year.
