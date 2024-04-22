Sóller experiences a great Firó drill and another victory

Sóller experiences a great Firó drill and another victory. | TERESA AYUGA

Shirley RobertsSoller22/04/2024 15:23
Can it be that many aspects of our Soller lives make us victims of our own success? So many good news stories which create complications for those in charge. The buses are an overwhelming success story. They definitely take cars off the road, and they open new horizons for the travellers. Free travel, now into its second year for residents, has made a huge difference to quality of life and comfort of travelling. Unfortunately, at certain times of the day the buses are full, with uncomfortable standing room only. A huge use of the buses by walkers and tourists means complaints for the busiest times of the year.

The Town Halls of Mallorca are always delighted when the census shows an uptick of babies. Every town and village need the children to keep the place alive into the future. Lots of statistics are used to predict the number of nursery and school places needed for the coming years. In Soller something has gone wrong as there are said to be 40 children who cannot be found a local school placement. Emergency discussions have taken place and classes may well be able to be created in playgrounds for the next academic year. The irritation factor is present as all these figures have been known long enough to make some future planning.

The question is being asked as to whether there is any long-term planning or strategy for anything. Knee jerk, temporary solutions are the common experience. This is especially true of the parking problems. A field here or there to make an urgent car park is a vague possibility. Stories of grand schemes not getting past the talking stage is a real worry.

From a business point of view there are few successful companies who do not have viable plans for the short-, mid- and long-term future of their work. Sometimes a bonus order comes along which funds progress quicker than expected. Being aware of the numbers and the people required to fulfil expectations is a basic rule of business. Is it so hard to expect that of local Town Halls? I know there are some very intelligent strategists employed, so is it just politics which holds all decision-making back?

In the meantime, while all the thinking and talking goes on individuals are arriving here as tourists and those who are relocating. They get on with their plans and there are those here for the first time. They usually just fall in love with the Soller Valley and pass the message on. Each tourist is responsible for more tourists. Each person who relocates has people following in their footsteps. Most of us can tell stories of those who have come to live, or have second homes here, because we did. This is the human condition, to share information, and this influences people

Soller is beginning its countdown to the Firo, taking place on Monday, May 13 2024. 8500 places are reserved for the final battle on that date, and you need an identity bracelet to attend. In the past there were no restrictions and then ‘health and safety’ rules were applied. Local people participating in the activities, in full costume, pay for their part in the proceedings. The money pays for transport and care of them in the mayhem of the day. The 3500 audience bracelets must be claimed from the Town Hall offices. These are free but you must be here to obtain one. This is all very time consuming, and causes upset every year for those who do not arrive till nearer the date.

This year the tickets are fitted with a QR code to stop forgeries. Every year there is a new angle to consider, and this is because of the huge popularity of the event and necessary crowd control. Personally, I think that management of such an event should be given to the local University as a project for the entrepreneurs of the future. How would they manage such an important event in our Calendar? I am sure today’s fresh brains could produce a radical new way. In the meantime, I will just join the queue for my bracelet…