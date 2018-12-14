Tourism
Seven euros for visa free travel to Majorca
Thousands of Britons travelling to Majorca will have to pay seven euros for visa-free travel from 2021, a Brussels chief told Sky News. The post-Brexit move was confirmed by European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker. Alongside the fee, British citizens will need to pre-register for the three-year electronic visa waiver.
The small print of the detailed draft regulation covering visa exemptions for UK citizens travelling to the bloc says that "the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will apply to United Kingdom nationals once union law on free movement of union citizens ceases to apply to them, as to other visa-free third country nationals".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Leo / Hace less than a minute
Will this apply to the rest of Europe as well or is Mallorca being singled out (again)?
Ken scamp / Hace 10 minutes
After many years of visiting Majorca (since 1972) I have refused to return since the implication of the Tourist Tax. This won't help either. I am now a regular visitor to mainland Spain where prices are far more reasonable, and still have plenty of choice of Hotels, bars,restaurents and shops. Why would I want to come to an Island that makes it pretty clear that it doesn't want tourists.
Blackadder / Hace 11 minutes
Is anyone even remotely surprised. The EU is just a giant organised money grabbing protection racket. Once they lose the UK contributions watch the effluent hit the fan. ????
Stephen / Hace about 1 hour
Looks like my comment has been removed because I complain about the corrupt EU, now it s press censorship
Stephen / Hace about 2 hours
Thank you corrupt EU thank goodness we are leaving. You can stick your €7, I normally make 8 visits per year to Majorca = 8 x care hire 8 x rentals 50+ meals out, adios greedy EU I li emany will be offer to more welcoming countries and we will watch while the EU sinks more in to debtand will only be saved by an uprising of EU citizens and the end of the corruot EU, adios amigos!!
Asm / Hace about 3 hours
The real news is that the clock starts on the first visiting day, you can then visit for up to 90 days (can be made up of multiple visits) then, no return till the 180 days are over!
Larry HENSON / Hace about 3 hours
So how much will we charge them for coming to the UK?
Scott Richards / Hace about 3 hours
As a regular visitor to Mallorca, this won’t put me off. It’s no more onerous than the evisa for Turkey and cheaper. Doesn’t feel like a deterrent at all.
Stuart Mead / Hace about 4 hours
Not surprised. Mind you with other destinations coming on stream the British will just go elsewhere.