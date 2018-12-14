Tourists on the beach. 13-08-2016 J. SOCIES

Thousands of Britons travelling to Majorca will have to pay seven euros for visa-free travel from 2021, a Brussels chief told Sky News. The post-Brexit move was confirmed by European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker. Alongside the fee, British citizens will need to pre-register for the three-year electronic visa waiver.

The small print of the detailed draft regulation covering visa exemptions for UK citizens travelling to the bloc says that "the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will apply to United Kingdom nationals once union law on free movement of union citizens ceases to apply to them, as to other visa-free third country nationals".