Insults and offensive messages were aimed at Antoni Noguera, the former mayor and now councillor for culture and welfare. 13-08-2019

Shares:

Palma town hall's Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday. Insults and offensive messages aimed at Antoni Noguera, the former mayor and now councillor for culture and welfare, were posted.

The account's profile was altered to read "corrupt town hall"; the image was changed from the photo of the town hall building to one with a wad of notes.

The first message appeared at half eleven in the morning. It read: "This account has been hacked for corruption."

Soon after there was a longer message which said: "The FBI, Interpol, police in different countries are searching for me for hacking corrupt shit. Do what you want, I will continue fighting against these sons of bitches. Find me if you can ... ."

Noguera was told that if he didn't "change the city", everything about him would be published.

The hacker claimed to have data about his whole family. Information about Noguera would include where he lives, where he goes, what he does. Noguera was warned that he should watch his back.

It was suggested that anyone willing to end Noguera's life would be paid in bitcoins.

The National Police are investigating a serious case of making threats and impersonation.