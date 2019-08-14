Annie Lennox at the Gregory Porter concert last month. 04-08-2019 Estaban Mercer

Annie Lennox, OBE, Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist and philanthropist, formerly of the Eurythmics enjoyed views over Palma earlier this week.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Spectacular view of the cathedral over the tiled rooftops of Palma de Mallorca... Una publicación compartida de Annie Lennox (@officialannielennox) el 11 Ago, 2019 a las 6:48 PDT

Ms Lennox has a house here on Majorca and can often be seen out and about with her husband in Palma. They spend much of the year here.

Last month Ms Lennox was spotted in the crowd at the Gregory Porter concert at Port Adriano.