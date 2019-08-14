Celebrity
Annie Lennox enjoys views over Palma
Annie Lennox, OBE, Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist and philanthropist, formerly of the Eurythmics enjoyed views over Palma earlier this week.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Spectacular view of the cathedral over the tiled rooftops of Palma de Mallorca...

Ms Lennox has a house here on Majorca and can often be seen out and about with her husband in Palma. They spend much of the year here.
Last month Ms Lennox was spotted in the crowd at the Gregory Porter concert at Port Adriano.
