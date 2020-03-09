Staff who treated coronavirus patient in Minorce are under surveillance. 09-03-2020 EFE

A new patient has tested positive for coronavirus in Minorca.

The man, who comes from Madrid is an Imerso tourist and is on holiday with his wife in Ciutadella.

He went to the Salat Canal Health Centre on Saturday after developing symptoms and tests have confirmed that he has the COVID-19 virus.

The man and his wife are both in isolation at Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahón.

Several staff who were in contact with the patient at the Health Centre have been put under surveillance as a precaution.