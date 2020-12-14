The President of the Balearic government Francina Armengol announced a whole new series of measures this morning which will affect the Christmas plans of thousands of Mallorcans.
These measures start on Tuesday and will last until December 28.
Here are the measures:
1. Meetings of maximum of six people, inside and out.
2. Insides of bars and restaurants closed.
3. Bar and restaurant terraces to close at 10p.m. except on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays when it will be at 6p.m.
4. You can still smoke as long as you respect social distancing and you are static.
5. Big stores will have to reduce their capacity to 30 percent (One person per 10 square metres).
6. Theatres and auditoriums at 50 percent capacity.
7. Churches at 25 percent capacity.
8. Gyms 30 percent of capacity and only six people per class.
9. After school activities suspended.
10. Curfew at 10pm until 6am.
Paul / Hace 13 minutes
So as we business owners were warned to make provisions for the c02 testing and air purifiers for the 15th, we did and spent money doing it. Now it’s out the window with the clients. Are they just playing games with our lives and finances ?
Pedro / Hace 30 minutes
You don't have to be an Einstein to know what is necessary to keep your risk factor as low as possible. Government measures don't go far enough because of the need of compromises. You won't get fined for taking more care of yourself and others.
Lisa / Hace about 1 hour
I don’t know why anyone is surprised at the spike in cases. They allowed unchecked and untested flights in from the mainland for the holiday weekend. This is exactly how the influx in cases first started in Mallorca last time. Why do they not learn from previous mistakes?
Mark Badoer / Hace about 3 hours
Why can you still smoke?? Smoking kills more people world wide than Covid will ever do.
Rich / Hace about 3 hours
Armengol will will meet her maker soon.....it's called the electorate.