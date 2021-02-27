On March 20, the Robinson Club Cala Serena will open for the season. The regional director for Robinson, Holger Reinshagen, says that it was March 20 last year when the complex had to close because of the state of alarm and it will be the same date this year when it reopens.

Reinshagen explains that this is due to Tui's commitment to Mallorca. Tui fly Deutschland is scheduled to start flying to Mallorca from March 27; there will initially be two flights a week to Son Sant Joan Airport. "It is a business commitment, and even more so with Easter in the offing."

The possibility of there being Easter tourism certainly hasn't been ruled out. Alltours is another German tour operator which is making preparations. Some hotels offered by Alltours are the tour operator's own. Robinson Club is part of Tui.

There are other hotel groups which are now looking at opening in April and May, whereas previously they had been targeting June. The more positive noises from the German and UK governments are reasons.

The travel associations in Germany and the UK are indicating that the increased optimism surrounding holiday travel will benefit Mallorca, even if bookings at present may be behind certain other destinations. Hotel groups such as Barceló, Grupotel, Hipotels, Iberostar and Meliá are all signalling intentions to open in April and May. Demand will determine how many hotels open.

In Palma, the president of the hoteliers association, Javier Vich, notes that eighteen hotels are open at present. Between April and May, there is anticipation that this number will increase to around forty. "We are seeing that there is a positive trend."