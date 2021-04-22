The Balearic government has announced that the limitation of no more than two households at a terrace table is to be scrapped, although the maximum number of four people per table will be maintained.

At the meeting of Thursday's social dialogue table of government, business and union representatives, this was one new measure that was agreed. Others had been flagged up in advance. Terraces will have 100% capacity and there will be two shifts for opening hours, the second being from 8pm to 10.30pm; this will only apply from Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday and on the eves of public holidays, the closing time will be 5pm, which is when the first shift on the other days will end. The curfew will be an hour later - 11pm.

For social gatherings outdoors (not on terraces), the limitation of six people is to be maintained but without the current limitation of no more than two households. Indoors, and the two household rule will still apply.

Shops will be able to stay open until 9pm with 50% capacity for large stores and 75% for smaller. Large stores in so-called areas of high tourist influx will be able to open on Sundays and also on those Sundays that are designated as shopping days.

These measures will come into force this coming Saturday and be in effect until May 9, the date when the state of alarm comes to an end.

The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, said after the meeting that as the health situation improves, so the measures will be eased. He stressed the need for caution because of the transmissibility of the UK variant.

Carmen Planas, president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, expressed her support for the new measures but reiterated the demand for bar and restaurant interiors to be opened. "The Balearics have to be a safe destination and also an attractive one." She once more called for a more rapid vaccination programme.

Jordi Mora of the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses echoed the demand for interiors to open, noting that meetings will start next week in planning for this. Union support for the measures was given so that the best possible situation will exist in June and for the start of the tourism season.