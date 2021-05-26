Both The Telegraph and The Daily Mail are reporting comments attributed to Robert Courts, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for transport, which indicate that the UK government will take an "islands approach" wherever possible in considering travel advice.

Courts has responded to an MP's question about the traffic-light system. This appears to suggest that the Balearics, the Canaries and Greek islands will be treated differently to the Spanish and Greek mainland territories when the next review of travel is conducted; green light for the islands, with the mainland remaining amber. Changes to the current system are expected to come into effect from June 7.

The decisions regarding red, amber or green are made by the Joint Biosecurity Centre. Courts is said to have asked this group of scientific advisors to separate islands from mainland where possible when the next review is carried out.

In the case of the Balearics, the 14-day cumulative incidence, according to May 25 data from the regional health ministry, is currently 38.54. In Mallorca specifically it is 34.82. The seven-day rates are 19.14 and 16.63 respectively. For the whole of Spain, the 14-day incidence is 128.12.