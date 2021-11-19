Snow could fall in Mallorca next week.

26-03-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter - R.L.

The Autumn sun in Mallorca did not last long with skies forecast to start clouding over this afternoon and another belt of rain expected to lash the island tomorrow bringing more extreme weather on its tail - which could even mean snow.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet met. office in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, today warned that the storm will strengthen from tomorrow. Skies will remain overcast and there will be showers and isolated storms. Maximum temperatures will drop to 15ºC-18ºC, while minimum temperatures will be 8ºC-11ºC.

On Monday the new extreme weather front, which will be located over the north of the Peninsula, is expected to hit Majorca.

However, Gili pointed out that, for the moment, “there is no snow forecast for the island”.
But snow will fall on the mainland and was quick point out that these weather fronts are very difficult to predict because they quickly change pattern, so the situation could worsen and in that case it could snow!

