A "resounding return" of their customers to the Balearics this summer - this is what Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are anticipating. And in meeting this demand, the number of seats between UK and Balearic airports will be the greatest ever.

Jet2 expects to bring more than a million UK holidaymakers to the islands this summer, six per cent more than in 2019 and so before the pandemic. There is to be an earlier start to the season for Minorca, and there will also be 21% more seats for the island, some 175,000 for arrival.

Palma will meanwhile be the main destination in Spain. Ahead of Tenerife, Alicante and Malaga, there will be some 600,000 seats for arrival.