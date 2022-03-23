If your are coming to Mallorca this summer, don't forget that you could be hit with a 300 euros fine for walking around the streets in just your swimming shorts or a bikini.

So, if you are off the beach and in town, keep your shirt on and don't get shirty with the local police.

You are not supposed to drink alcohol in public places and you will also be faced with a hefty fine if you decide to leap off your balcony into the swimming pool.

Also, while there are beaches on which smoking is prohibited, don't stuff your fag butts into the sand. Apart from damaging the environment, it is highly disrespectful for other sunbathers.

And, if you happen to be in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma or San Antoni in In Ibiza, all-inclusive hotels are restricted to serving each client just six alcoholic drinks per day.