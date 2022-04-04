Well, we did warn you, snow was forecsat and oit fell over the weekend in the Tramuntana mountains as temperatures dropped below freezing and the strong northerly winds added to the chill factor.

The sun did shine, but it made little difference, it was a freezing weekend and not what the early holiday makers were expecting.

However, it will not last much longer, soon the sun will be out for good and temperatures will start to to rise and we can all finally start thinking about summer!

Ja veim nevar!! A 875m pic.twitter.com/5ose9VnEyt — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) April 3, 2022

So don't be put off, it was much colder in other parts of Europe. It Oxford, for example, temperatures fell to -6 and north of central and northern Europe were hit by a deep freeze.

Minimum temperatures in Mallorca over the weekend were:

-3 Escorca, Son Torrella 0 Campos 0 Escorca, Lluc 0 Serra d'Alfàbia 0 Palma, Universitat 1 Campos, Salines 1 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 1 Binissalem 2 Artà 2 Calvià 2 Sa Pobla 2 Santa María 2 Porreres