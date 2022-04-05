The Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, told parliament on Tuesday that prospects for Easter are "very good".

He pointed to the rise in employment and to an increase in permanent job contracts in particular. "The season is looking good. It will start well and we expect that it will last the greatest number of months."

Negueruela highlighted the fact that German airlines are changing planes for larger ones, so that more people than had been expected can come to Mallorca. He drew attention to the latest employment figures which indicate that recruitment is "on track". The number of people signed on with social security was a record for March, while "for the first time we have more permanent contracts than temporary ones".

The minister was responding to Marc Pérez-Ribas of Ciudadanos, who asked Negueruela not to pass any more "surprise decrees" that could harm the tourism sector. This was in reference to the recent decree that has amended Balearic tourism legislation. Pérez-Ribas stressed that government efforts should be oriented towards "sustainable growth".