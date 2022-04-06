The three Balearic airports have 9,671 flights scheduled for this Easter Week, between and April 8 and 18, which is only 64, 0.6%, fewer than during Easter 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Flight numbers for this Easter are 150% greater than this time last year.

Of the total number of operations, 6,190 will be international flights, 64 %, and 3,481 domestic, the remaining 36 %, according airport authority Aena.

At Palma's Son Sant Joan airport 6,990 flights are scheduled between this Friday and Easter Monday, of which 71.3 % are international (4,987) and the rest domestic (2,003). This is 4.3 % fewer flights than Easter 2019 before the pandemic, but 146 % more than last year.

In Ibiza, 1,843 flight movements are planned, divided almost 50/50 between international flights (921) and domestic (922). Ibiza airport will have 3.5% more activity than in 2019 and 155% more than last year.

At Mahon airport in Minorca there will be 838 flights over Easter, 33.6% of them international (282) and the rest domestic (556); 181% more flights than last Easter and 24% more than before the pandemic.