Just lately Mallorca's beaches have been making the headlines. Playa de Muro has been voted one of the best in Spain while Es Trenc is one of the most famous in the world.

Now, according to TripAdvisor's most popular world destination for 2022 rankings, Mallorca has come out top again.

The trending destinations category is for the locations that showed the greatest year-over-year increase in a combination of positive TripAdvisor traveller reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants and things to do. These are the top 10:

1. Mallorca, Spain

2. Cairo, Egypt

3. Rhodes, Greece

4. Tulum, Mexico

5. Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Ibiza, Spain

7. Natal, Brazil

8. Arusha, Tanzania

9. Göreme, Turkey

10. Santorini, Greece

What another boost for Mallorca as millions of Britons set about booking their holidays.

According to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, Playa de Muro, in the north east of Mallorca, has been voted the third Best Beach in Europe.

The top two were Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy and Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal.

Some of the comments about Playa de Muro read: “A long, white sandy beach which you will find hard to beat. Great for everybody but particularly families with children as the beach is gently shelving and has lifeguard coverage - who are particularly hot when it comes to safety.”

Another posted: Playa de Muro has a wonderful, sandy beach with a warm, clear turquoise sea. Ideal for children because of its gentle, shallow waters.”