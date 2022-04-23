The Guardia Civil have arrested two men for growing and processing drugs, electricity fraud and housebreaking.

In a press release, the Guardia Civil explained that investigators located a house in the town of Algaida.

Last Thursday, the Guardia Civil entered the house and found a marijuana plantation inside with more than 450 plants in an advanced state of maturity and several dozens of cuttings, as well as numerous tools and utensils used for the care of the crop.

cultivation.