The weather is become a major issue in Mallorca. After one of the most unstable winters on record, April is proving to be a challenge as well.

Now, as we enter into the final few days of the month on the back of a gloriously sunny, if not windy weekend,the island is set for some more mud rain.

The sand from North Africa has been hanging in the atmosphere over the Balearics and large parts of the mainland for months now and on Wednesday and Thursday it is forecast to fall as mud rain.

The only positive news is that temperatures will remain in the mid 20s.