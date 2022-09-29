U.S. super-model Emily Ratakkowski is enjoying a holiday on the island as a world media frenzy follows her every step after being linked with Hollywood super-star Brad Pitt.

Born in London to American parents, Ratajkowski began acting as a child before she gained a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series iCarly (2009–2010). Her modeling debut was on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treats!, which led to her appearing in two music videos: Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Maroon 5's "Love Somebody".

Ratajkowski's feature film debut was as the mistress of Ben Affleck's character in the film Gone Girl (2014). Her other roles include the films Entourage (2015), We Are Your Friends (2015), I Feel Pretty (2018) and Welcome Home (2018), as well as the miniseries The Spoils Before Dying (2015) and the anthology series Easy (2016). She appeared in the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and made her professional catwalk modeling debut for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in 2015. She has since walked on the Paris Fashion Week runway for Miu Miu and Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.

On her possible romance with Brad Pitt, Cosmopolitan magazine said: In a classic case of “are they or aren't they?!?!” Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are truly keeping us on our toes, wondering whether or not they are *actually* dating in the chaotic year that is 2022. And to make matters more complicated, a source just confirmed to Page Six that even though the duo has been out a number of times together, they're not officially dating... but fans should “stay tuned.” Color me confused!"

She posted numerous photos on her instagram site of her Mallorca holiday.