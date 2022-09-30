GR01. GRANADA, 30/09/2022.- La estación andaluza de Sierra Nevada ha recibido las primeras precipitaciones en forma de nieve, una mínima capa para activar el "modo invierno" que no afecta a los trabajos de preparación para la temporada de esquí. EFE/CETURSA SOLO USO EDITORIAL/SOLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA (CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO) | .
30/09/2022 13:01
The unsettled weather has arrived in Spain and some areas, which were complaining about the heat just a few weeks ago, are now looking up at snow on the mountains. This is the case with the Sierra Nevada in Granada where the first snow of the autumn has appeared on the mountain tops.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.