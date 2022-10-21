The Balearic government is seeking to limit the hours when Christmas lights can be on. The director-general for energy and climate change, Pep Malagrava, says that there is a "critical" situation in terms of energy and climate. "The reduction of consumption is key to achieving objectives in respect of both."
Palma insists that Christmas lights schedule is "reasonable"
The government is wanting more energy-saving measures
