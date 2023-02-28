Send us your email and we will keep you updated with all the alerts throughout the day,

The local police, Guardia Civil, fire brigade and emergency teams are rescuing four families which have been trapped on their farms in Alcudia.

All of them are said to be in good condition and are waiting for the situation to normalise and the flood water to recede.

Storm Juliette has torn the roof off a petrol station in Cala Rajada, which hit the exterior of some toilets under construction, and has also caused damage to boats in the ports of Soller and Pollensa.

All passenger ports remains closed.

The marina in Pollensa has been hit the worst, some boats have lost awnings and sails while masts been broken.

One boat has lost its cabin and the port infrastructure has also been damaged.

There has also been damage to boats in Puerto Soller and the mooring ropes of some boats in Cala Rajada have been broken. Ports IB has notified the owners.

Airport authority Aena has stated that all Balearic airports are operating normally despite the storm.

The Balearics has just been placed on "extreme alert" for heavy snow today and the trains and metro will be running slower services becausew of the torrential rain and strong winds while some trains are running with a dusting of snow.

Two giant sink homes brought chaos to the centre of Palma this morning. The first, with a diamater of 8 metres brought chaos to the centre of Palma and a few minutes later a second appeared on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma. Police are at the scene. More updates to follow.

State of the roads (road closures)

⚠️‼️SITUACIÓ A LES 9 h:

TRAMS TANCATS per ❄️ i ⛈️

⛔️Ma-10, des del 6 fins al 47,5 (Pollença-Fornalutx) i del 75 fins al 78,5

⛔️Ma-1032, des del 6,5 fins al 8 (Puigpunyent)

⛔️Ma-1101, des del km 3,6 fins al 6 (Puigpunyent-Galilea)

⛔️Ma-2100, km 1 fins al 17 (Bunyola-Orient) — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) February 28, 2023

A maximum minimum temperature of -0.4 degrees was registered over night. All the minumum temperatures. -0.4 Escorca, Son Torrella 2 Petra 3 Son Servera 3 Pollença 3 Artà 3 Palma Univ 4 Sta Maria 4 Porreres 4 Manacor 4 Sineu 4 Llucmajor 4 C St Pere 4 Santanyí 4 Muro 4 Binissalem 4 Sa Pobla.

Heavy rains fell overnight, here at the latest figures: 117 Capdepera lighthouse 89 Port de Pollença 80 Muro 76 Son Servera 73 Pollença 71 Sóller, Puerto 70 Banyalbufar 68 Portocolom 67 Sa Pobla 66 Petra 57 Porreres.

Ceiling that collapsed at Palma University.

We are hearing reports that a ceiling has collapsed at Palma University propably as a result of the rain. Classes have been suspended. More updates to follow