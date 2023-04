Animal rights party Progreso en Verde has denounced the use of bells on carriage horses in Palma. Bells were banned last summer.

Spokesperson and candidate for mayor of Palma, Guillermo Amengual, said on Thursday that "no one controls the non-compliance with regulations committed by some carriage drivers". "What good are the insufficient changes to municipal ordinance if they do not intend to enforce them? Over the past eight years, no one at Palma town hall has been able to control the horse carriages or to ensure the well-being of the horses."