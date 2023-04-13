Forest fire alert is high in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/04/2023 13:21
Storm Juliette which hit the Balearics at the end of last February may well have improved the water resources but it has heightened the risk of forest fires due to the numerous trees that it blew down (an estimated 1.4 million). Joan Santana, head of Environment Ministry’s Forestry Management Service and Oriol Domènech, forestry engineer and technician with the same department, claim that “with a March in which it has hardly rained, all the plant fuel created by Juliette is drying up.
