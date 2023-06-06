The National Police has reinforced public safety in the Balearics by deploying a contingent of extra police from the mainland as part of “Operation Summer 2023” to tighten security and safety for residents and tourists.

To mark the start of the tourist season, the police presence has been increased in various parts of Palma, in particular the Playa de Palma, Son Sant Joan airport and the city centre.

The police forces in Ibiza, Ciutadella, Manacor and Mahón have also been strengthened.

The security operation began at the end of April in the Playa de Palma and the old town.

Then at the start of June, the reinforcement units for the “Summer” were deployed.

The reinforcements will be responsible for patrolling the streets for the prevention of public safety and, where appropriate, public order.

So far, the National Police officers involved in “Operation Summer”, made up of plainclothes and uniformed units, have arrested more than 50 people, most of them pickpockets and bag snatchers.

The police have also warned that thefts also occur in hotels and guests should not leave their belongings unattended in the vicinity of the reception or the entrance, the same applies when in bars and restaurants, especially on terraces. Do not leave bags and shoulder bags hanging from chairs for example.

Similarly, there are thefts during the day from bathers on the beach and at night from drunken tourists on their way to their hotels.

The police contingent will be joined by European police officers who will patrol with the Spanish police under the European Police Stations project of the Union in the framework of the Prüm Treaty, with a presence this summer in the Playa de Palma and other areas with a large number of tourists.