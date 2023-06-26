Horizons III off Puerto Portals. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter - M Stadler
Palma26/06/2023 09:12
Some of the newest, largest and most expensive luxury superyachts are visiting Mallorca and cruising the Balearics this summer like never before.
