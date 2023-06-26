Some of the newest, largest and most expensive luxury superyachts are visiting Mallorca and cruising the Balearics this summer like never before.

The latest private yacht to pop up off Puerto Portals is Horizons III which belongs to John H. Tyson, an American billionaire heir and businessman.

He was chief executive officer (CEO) of the family business, Tyson Foods, from 2000 to 2006, and has been chairman since 1998.

Horizons III, said to be worth 80 million dollars, (formerly Martha ann) is a 70m/230ft luxury motor yacht built by Lürssen and designed by Espen Oeino, with Francois Zuretti interiors. She is one of the finest Lurssen yachts built at the time of her launch. Luxury accommodation on board is offered for up to 12 guests in 7 staterooms.

Notable features include six decks, a glass elevator, 1,400 square-foot master suite, huge sports bar and gym, large spa pool with swim-up bar, a vast selection of superb water toys and a cinema theatre.