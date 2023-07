On Friday night, local police and the Guardia Civil mounted a special operation to prevent trouble at the Sant Pere Fiestas in Esporles.

This followed an incident earlier in the week when a fight between local youths and ones from out of town resulted in three arrests. On Friday night into Saturday, there was a fiestas' party that started at 11pm.

Police were aware that threats of further violence and of seeking revenge were being made on social media platforms.