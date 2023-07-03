Koru, the super-yacht belonging to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back in Mallorca after a month-long cruise around the Mediterranean. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez arrived in Mallorca last month where they boarded the Koru, which had been anchored in the Bay of Palma. The couple later got engaged in the South of France.

Koru is a luxury custom superyacht. The vessel was built in the Netherlands by Oceanco starting in 2021, and delivered in April 2023. It is a three-masted sailing yacht 127 meters (417 ft) long and reported to have cost $500 million or more. When commissioned, the yacht was the second-largest sailing yacht in the world, after Andrey Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A.

Up to 18 guests can be accommodated on board the superyacht, Koru, and she also has accommodation for 36 crew members. The sailing yacht is presently moored in the Club de Mar in Palma which looks set to be her regular base.