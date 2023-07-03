Koru, the super-yacht belonging to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back in Mallorca after a month-long cruise around the Mediterranean. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez arrived in Mallorca last month where they boarded the Koru, which had been anchored in the Bay of Palma. The couple later got engaged in the South of France.
Bezos yacht back in Mallorca
127 metre sailing yacht value at 500 million dollars
Bezos: a marriage proposal delivered on a Mallorca yacht
Bezos yacht delivers under sail
Also in News
- Irish tourist arrested in Mallorca for child neglect
- The red Zara midi dress, a safe and elegant bet for summer events
- Some thoughts about living in Mallorca which have caused a social media sensation
- Monday's weather in Mallorca - "Heat episode" forecast for later this week
- Mallorca more dependent on summer tourism than ever
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.