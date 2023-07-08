Puerto Pollensa has come fourth in a new Which? The best seaside and beach towns in the Mediterranean poll in the UK.

Which? asked more than 3,500 members to rate their experiences of 44 coastal towns and cities across Europe.

Locations were marked on 12 criteria – the town’s beach; seafront or marina; food and drink; accommodation; tourist attractions; attractiveness; shopping; entertainment; peace and quiet; safety; friendliness; and value for money.

A Spanish city where the average hotel rate is under £100 per night (on average) has been rated the best seaside destination in the Mediterranean, according to more than 3,000 visitors.

Valencia beat more than 40 other coastal locations in our survey, including Spain’s second-biggest city and much-loved tourist destination, Barcelona.

That wasn’t the only surprising result from the survey. When you think of the Costa del Sol, you might think of beaches backed by towering concrete blocks that ruin the seaside charm.

Well, you might find that in Benalmádena or Fuengirola, which were rated two-star ratings for attractiveness, but just an hour up the road, Estepona received four stars, has a fantastic beach and a village-like feel.

And, Pollensa came in in fourth place polling 86%, Palma came futher down the list with 77%.