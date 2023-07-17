A Palma court has sentenced one of the young British tourists who brutally attacked a taxi driver in Magalluf in August 2022 to a year and a half in prison.

The other defendant was acquitted after the parties reached a plea agreement before the hearing began.

The defendant has already paid the full 12,000 euro fine of civil liability to the victim Gabriel Fabián Callero.

The aggresor will not go to prison as his sentence has been suspended for two years.

The assault, which was recorded and went viral on social media, occurred at 2am on August 23 last year a few metres from the famous Punta Ballena strip.

The injured party was driving at low speed when the defendants suddenly jumped on the bonnet of his cab, forcing the taxi driver to stop and get out of the vehicle and confront them.

The tourists, without saying a word, punched the cabbie, knocking him to the ground and continued to hit him all over his body.

The victim was off work for two months. He suffered an incised wound between his eyebrows and another to the back of his skull. He also had bruises all over his body.

After the beating, the two suspects fled the scene but were arrested later by the Guardia Civil.

That same night, cabbies in Calvia stopped the service for hours as a protest against what happened to their colleague, who was well known to everyone in the area.