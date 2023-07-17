A group of activists against climate crisis and members of the Futuro Vegetal movement, targeted a super yacht in Ibiza on Sunday.
The sprayed paint on the mega-yacht Kaos, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of the Walmart company.
At 9 a.m., two activists from the group used fire extinguishers to spray paint on the yacht moored in the port of Ibiza, an action which, according to Futuro Vegetal in a press release, is part of the campaign “Jets and Yachts, the party is over”, organised by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, which is calling for a ban on private jets and an end to luxury emissions.
The yacht was built in 2017 and is valued at 300 million euros.
Its annual maintenance costs between 20 and 30 million dollars, according to the activists, which cites this information from the website superyachtfan.com.
The owner, Nancy Walton, is one of the heirs of Walmart and, according to Forbes, “her current fortune is 8.7 billion dollars”, they add.
The group claims that the only reason for maintaining the current economic system that leads to eco-social collapse “is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class”.
Futuro Vegetal began its actions in Ibiza last Monday by smearing black paint on the cherries of the Pacha discotheque, on Tuesday they stormed the luxury beach club Blue Marlin in Cala Jondal with banners ‘Your luxury our climate crisis’ to denounce the “incompatibility” of sustaining the lifestyle of the mega-rich with the climate crisis.
On Friday they targeted a private jet at Ibiza airport and on Saturday they spray painted a Lamborghini.
If Franco were still alive he would have this problem sorted within 24 hours. Unfortunately he’s not.
If only these idiots knew how much more pollution and plastics will be needed to fix and re paint this yacht and jet.
If it is anything like the UK they will probably turn out to be trustafarians living off Daddy's hard-earned. Wonder how they got to Ibiza and then to Mallorca. Sailboat? Rowing? Hmm c- just a guess but don't think so. Hope the Spanish are a bit more severe than the wringing wet UK Judiciary. A few months in a closed cell with no central heating might change their attitude to other people's property.
What pathetic little jealous non entities these morons are. Filth.