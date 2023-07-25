Mallorca is on forest fire red alert after the Palma Met Office issued a warning this morning for high temperatures. The alert comes after parts of Greece and Italy have been devastated by forest fires over recent days.

The southern tip of Mallorca, close to the main holiday resorts of Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Magalluf was on "extreme alert," according to the Met Office. The eastern sea board of Mallorca was on high alert. Ibiza and Minorca are also on high alert. The high temperatures of recent days have meant that island wooded areas are like a "tinder box," according to firefighters. But the Balearics are well equipped to deal with forest fires with planes, helicopters and seaplanes and obviously the fire brigade.

Forest fires in Italy and Greece have caused chaos with thousands of tourists being trapped. It appears more than likely that some tourists who were set to holiday in Greece will now be coming to Mallorca because of the fire situation.

The Bulletin online report on the forest fire alert was picked up my numerous publications including The Sun newspaper. ttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/23178040/holiday-warning-majorca-ibiza-menorca-red-alert-wildfires/