For people already on Mallorca and elsewhere in the Balearics, not to mention parts of southern Spain, they know it is hot, very hot and the heatwave, the first of the summer is forecast to last until at least Wednesday.

What is more today Mallorca was placed on maximum forest fire alert.

On Sunday the maximum temperatures were:

35ºC Binissalem

34 Palma

34 Sineu

34 Artà

34 Porreres

34 Llucmajor

33 Pollensa

33 Petra

33 Sa Pobla

33 Sta Maria

32 Lluc

32 P.Pollensa

32 Manacor

31 S.Servera

31 P.Palma

31 Campos

31 Andratx

31 Calvia

31 C St Pere

31 Santanyí

30 Cap Blanc

30 Aerop.Palma

30 P.Soller

30 Muro

29 Portocolom

29 Son Torrella

29 Banyalbufar

29 Campos, Salines

28 Alfàbia

And temperatues over night are not giving us much rest with the tropical nights continuing with temperatures well above 20ºC.

Extreme heat ‘disproportionately’ impacts people with disabilities - report

People with disabilities in Spain and other European countries have been disproportionately affected by unprecedented heat extremes, a leading human rights watchdog said today, urging authorities to provide adequate support.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that people with disabilities faced risk of death, physical, social, and mental health distress due to extreme heat particularly if “left to cope with dangerous temperatures on their own”.

Some people with disabilities are more likely to have health conditions or use medication that can affect the body’s ability to respond to heat. Having to stay home due to the heat can also lead to social isolation, HRW said.

Jonas Bull, assistant disability rights researcher at HRW, told Reuters that inaccessible urban spaces exacerbated the problem. Bull said his research focused on Spain but can be applied to other nations in Europe, which according to scientists is the fastest warming continent on the planet.

The report said lack of representation in the process of developing heatwave emergency plans meant the voices of people with disabilities were often not heard and their needs not included.

In Spain, one of the European nations that experienced record-breaking heatwaves last summer, the national plan to address the impacts of climate change lists actions to protect “vulnerable” populations but it does not propose any specific measures for people with disabilities, HRW said.

HRW interviewed 33 people with disabilities in the Spanish region of Andalusia and all said “they felt neglected” during heatwaves.

Bull recently presented the report to authorities in Andalusia and said they were committed to prioritise the issue in the future.

Heatwaves led to some 16,000 excess deaths last year in Europe but some countries, including Spain, do not break down data to show how people with disabilities are affected.

HRW said data was crucial to be able to implement targeted measures, as was bringing people with disabilities to the table when putting together climate plans.