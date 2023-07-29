

A 59-year-old man died in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) after suffering an accident while riding his motorbike in Palma.

According to the SAMU emergency service the incident occurred at 00:50h, on Carrer Nou de Sa Indioteria.

For reasons unknown at the moment, the motorcyclist lost control of the motorbike.

When the emergency teams arrived at the scene, they were unable to save his life.

The Homicide Group of the National Police has taken charge of the investigation.

The accident is the latest in a long list of fatal accidents in Mallorca this month.

At least nine people have died so far this month on the island in traffic accidents.



In the early hours of July 4 a 61-year-old lorry driver died after being run over on the Vía de Cintura, near the exit from the cemetery in the direction of the airport.

The victim had got out of his vehicle to check for a possible problem with the emergency lights on, when he was hit by a hit-and-run car.

On the same day at 11.50 p.m., a 64-year-old Italian man died in another serious traffic accident on the road from Pollensa to Crestatx.

The man was driving his Volkswagen Beetle with German number plates when it careered off the road and crashed into a pine tree.

The principal hypothesis was that the driver was distracted.



A fatal hit-and-run occurred on Wednesday July 12.

A woman, who died two days after the incident, was run over on the Paseo Marítimo by a 25-year-old drunk driver at around half past five in the morning at a pedestrian crossing at the Avenidas.

The driver of the vehicle tested positive for alcohol and he failed to stop until he hit a side wall of the road some 100 metres from the scene.