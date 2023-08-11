Calvia Council has closed and fined a supermarket in the Punta Ballena area of Magalluf and slapped it with a fine of 100,000 euros for selling alcohol at night.

The council said today that the supermarket which is located in Punta Ballena remained open at night selling alcoholic to the public.

This is an offence classified as very serious in article 16.1 of the Decree of Tourism Excesses, since establishments must remain closed between 21.30 and 08.00 hours. The penalties for this type of very serious infringement range from 60,000 to 600,000 euros.

Calvia Local Police officers found the supermarket to be open after hours and selling alcohol in a basement of the establishment out of sight from the exterior.

Bottles of alcohol were displayed, bags were laid out and there was a cash register to serve customers.

This clandestine activity was detected at 22.15 hours and, once the case had been opened and the infringement accredited, a fine was imposed and the supermarket was closed.

The deputy mayor responsible for Economy and the area of Infringements and Sanctions, Javier Tascón, explained what action had been taken today and remarked that the Town Hall is “very clear about how to act”.

Just as a few days ago a fine of 161,000 euros was imposed on an illegal ‘party boat’ and the local police have set up plainclothes officers who are “achieving spectacular results”, Tascón has assured that the council will not “slacken in the policy of zero tolerance with crime, with tourism excesses and with antisocial behaviour”.

The municipality of Calvia, he continued, “is a tourist power and reference point and will continue to be so”.

“It is a quality destination, with a wide range on offer and also a safe leisure destination”, he added.