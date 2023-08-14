In the early hours of Thursday August 10, at around 05:15 a fight between two groups of people, most of whom were under the influence of alcohol or other narcotic substances after an intense night of partying broke out in Punta Ballena, Magalluf, Calvia.
Briton left unconscious with bleeding head wound after a fight in Magalluf
Incident happened in the early hours in Punta Ballena
