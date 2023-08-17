The Balearics is proving the place to be for the rich and famous this year on their superyachts and two more have been moored of Puerto Portals.

The impressive is the U-81, a 80.1 m Motor Yacht built in the United Arab Emirates and delivered in 2022, is the flagship of Damen Yachting and belongs to Graeme Richard Hart a New Zealand billionaire businessman and the country’s wealthiest person.

He prefers to stay out of the media and makes few public appearances. As of March 2022, his net worth was estimated at US$9.7 billion.

Much like other leveraged buyout (LBO) private equity investors, Hart has a preference for buying underperforming and undervalued companies with steady cash flows which can be turned around through better cash management, cost-cutting and restructuring with other businesses. Since his 2006 purchase of Carter Holt Harvey he has focused his acquisitions on the paper packaging sector.

His largest acquisition to-date was for Alcoa’s Packaging & Consumer group in 2008 for US$2.7bn, later renamed Reynolds Packaging Group.

He does not directly manage his businesses, and is focused mostly on the financing related to re-capitalization of the companies.

Forbes stated that Hart was the 274th richest person in the world as of March 2022.

In 2022, Hart was inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.



U-81 is in the top 5% by LOA in the world.

She is one of 64 motor yachts in the 80-90m size range, and, compared to similarly sized motor yachts, her volume is 949.58 GT above the average.

U-81 is powered by two Caterpillar diesel engines that give her a top speed of 16 knots. Her cruising speed is 12 knots, and she has an estimated range of over 5,000 nautical miles. The yacht’s fuel capacity allows her to stay at sea for extended periods, making her ideal for long-range cruising.

While not much is known about U-81’s interior, she can accommodate eight guests in four cabins and has a crew of 16. The guest cabins are designed to provide maximum comfort, and the crew quarters are equipped with all the amenities necessary for the crew to carry out their duties efficiently.

The yacht also has a fully-equipped gym and spa area, where guests can work out or relax and unwind after a long day at sea. The gym is equipped with the latest fitness equipment, while the spa area features a sauna, steam room, and massage table.

U-81 is currently sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, the 5th most popular flag state for superyachts with a total of 404 yachts registered.



Hart a serial yacht owner. He is known for owning Ulysses, Here Comes the Sun, U-81, and Odyssey.

And, moored off just next to U-81 is an Azimut superyacht which is understood to be on a charter.