Has the mass tourism German love affair with Mallorca and black spot resorts like the Playa de Palma run its course?

According to the Hamburger Morgen Post newspaper in two years, by the summer of 2025, Germans will able to stay at home will be able stay at home and enjoy a good vacation in the new tourism complex that is being built in Grömitz, a town located in northern Germany on the Baltic coast.

According to its promoters it boasts as a paradise of dunes, a water park, restaurants, shops and a whole array of services designed for the enjoyment of visitors. But, not everyone sees it that way. There are those who are worried that the area could change, give in to mass tourism and that a holiday in the Baltic will cease to be synonymous with relaxation and tranquility.

In their own words, they fear that it will become the “German Mallorca”.

In its official website, it states, “The Baltic coast especially Grömitz is a destination for families and couples, for those who want to enjoy and discover. Grömitz is one of the most important health resorts located in the heart of the Lübeck Bay featuring a beautiful and fine white sandy beach of 8 km with a boardwalk of 3,5 km and a 398 m long pleasure boat pier.

You will find there lots of accomodation at all prices and standards, 9 camp sites and a harbour with 780 anchorages.

For your entertainment we provide the Grömitzer Welle - a leisure swimming centre with a sea-water wave pool and a wide range of sauna and wellness facilities, a Zoo, an Indoor-Fun-Park for kids, a championship golf course,” it’s also very popular with golfers but there are fears that could all be about to change.