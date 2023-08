What you have to do to find a beach in Mallorca with no tourists! A group of three Mallorcans have published a tongue in cheek video on Instagram on how to find an empty beach on the island. With the theme song of Indiana Jones as back-ground music the three are seen climbing over rocks to find their dream beach in Mallorca.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Cristian Bustos (@cristianbustosriera)

The video has caused a sensation on Instagram and has been seen by thousands of people. This year as usual there have been the usual complaints about overcrowding on island beaches. But the beach which appears on the instagram video is a well guarded secret. Our lips are sealed!

Earlier this summer there were calls for some of Mallorca´s isolated coves to be kept "secret" to avoid overcrowding.