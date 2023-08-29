Nightmare at Palma airport
Jason Moore29/08/2023 10:26
This image from the Palma Met Office (Aemet) shows the moment the freak storm hit the island on Sunday causing a wave of disruption and damage. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.

The massive clean-up operation launched on Monday to remove the debris from the storms is still ongoing with the bill for damage to public property being exceptionally high. It was the high winds which caused the most damage. Winds of up 122 kilometres an hour were registered on Sunday. These are the areas where the highest winds were registered; 122kmh Capdepera lighthouse, 120 Serra d'Alfàbia 108 Palma airport, 102 Sóller, Puerto 93 Portocolom 89 Banyalbufar 88 Port de Pollensa.

But while the storm had been forecast, its intensity had not and it caught many by surprise.

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 