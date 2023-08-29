This image from the Palma Met Office (Aemet) shows the moment the freak storm hit the island on Sunday causing a wave of disruption and damage. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.
The moment the storm hit Mallorca on Sunday
Island still on bad weather alert
