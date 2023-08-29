Danni Menzies: Mallorca holiday before flight nightmare: Photo Instagram/Danni Menzies.
29/08/2023 15:23
Former A Place in the Sun star, Danni Menzies, is "stranded" in Mallorca following the havoc caused by Sunday´s storm in Mallorca and the breakdown of Britain´s air traffic control system. She initially boarded a flight back to London on Monday but after a "four hour chill" on the tarmac she and fellow passengers were told to disembark.
