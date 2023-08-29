Former A Place in the Sun star, Danni Menzies, is "stranded" in Mallorca following the havoc caused by Sunday´s storm in Mallorca and the breakdown of Britain´s air traffic control system. She initially boarded a flight back to London on Monday but after a "four hour chill" on the tarmac she and fellow passengers were told to disembark.

Danni said: "Flight cancelled today! After sitting on a plane for 5 hours…. Airport carnage in Mallorca. Any idea on how I can get home asap with my heavily pregnant friend before Thursday as our best friend is getting married Friday!!! HELP!"

She later took to social media again saying: "Good job I’m a regular at under packing and so very good at washing my pants in the sink. Can’t say I’ve ever delivered a baby though. Can you at least get my pregnant pal home @British_Airways".

And in a third post the TV presenter said: "I ’ve never experienced anything like this in all my travels! Madness…. We have two pals on a ferry to Barca where they’ll fly to Paris and then euro star to London. Two on standby cause she’s pregnant. I’ve booked a flight to Amsterdam Thursday then hopefully back to London."