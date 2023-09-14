The new Balearic minister for tourism, Jaume Bauzá, said in parliament on Thursday morning that the Law of Excesses, introduced to curb bad behaviour in Magalluf and Playa de Palma, had been a failure. He said that new "forceful measures" to outlaw bad behaviour and excessive drinking would be introduced without giving further details.
Magalluf booze and bad behaviour crackdown a failure, says new Tourism Minister
The Law of Excesses not fit for purpose
Magaluf is the one Name that the whole world knows. It gives Mallorca a bad reputation. Tough measures may work. But to close all the businesses that are the cause of its bad reputation, is the only answer and tough measure. I.E. Any business that serves Alcohol the fuel that drives the bad reputation.