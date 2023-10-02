Government takes action.

Jason Moore02/10/2023 16:01
Thousands of illegal holiday homes across the Balearics could soon be available to rent in an effort to solve the housing crisis. The Balearic government wants these homes, which are being rented out to tourists illegally, to be offered to local residents on long term rents.

Other measures include converting retail premises into flats and also raising the number of storeys on existing apartment blocks. The Balearics has a major shortage of properties especially in the low and middle sector which are available to rent. This is causing all sort of problems.

The new Balearic government has made resolving the housing crisis one of their key priorities. Their new plan has been broadly welcomed.

