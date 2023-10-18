A super-yacht owned by former retail king, Philip Green, docked in Palma this week and is moored in the Club de Mar. The current 90-metre Lionheart yacht is the third commissioned by Green to be built by Benetti Yachts (project FB262).[1] With contracts signed in 2012, it is built of steel with an aluminium superstructure. Completed in early 2016, after sea trials off Livorno, it undertook a commissioning run to Malta in May, able to cruise at a speed of 15 knots (28 km/h; 17 mph).

She is a fully equipped yacht with her own Helicopter Landing Pad, At anchor Stabilizers , Gym, Spa, Jacuzzi (on deck), Lift (Elevator), Swimming Pool, Beach Club, Beauty Salon, BBQ, Tender Garage, Swimming Platform, Air Conditioning, Underwater Lights, Owner Study, Exterior Bar.

Green was the chairman and chief executive of Amber Day from 1988 to 1992. In 1999, he acquired Sears plc. He bought British Home Stores (BHS) for £200 million in 2000, and subsequently spent £840 million to acquire the Arcadia Group in 2002. Arcadia became a private company and was delisted from the London Stock Exchange. He unsuccessfully sought to acquire Marks & Spencer in 1999 and 2004.

At its peak, Green's Arcadia Group owned the clothing retailers Topshop, Topman, Wallis, Evans, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Outfit. BHS was part of Arcadia from 2009 to 2015. Arcadia had more than 2,500 outlets in the UK, concessions in UK department stores such as Debenhams and Selfridges, and several hundred franchises in other countries. After high street sales fell in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arcadia entered administration and ASOS acquired the Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands in 2021.