The Guardia Civil is investigating the violent robbery of a Rolex from a customer at a petrol station in Puerto Andratx on Saturday afternoon.

The offender, who fled on a motorbike with his accomplice, hit the victim and knocked him to the ground and then used a knife cut off the strap of the watch, valued at tens of thousands of euros.

The scene was recorded by the shop’s security cameras.

The incident, according to sources close to the case, took place at around 4 p.m. at the service station on Carrer Antoni Calafat.

The victim got out of his vehicle with the intention of buying a ticket for the car wash, but did not even reach the shop.

Seconds after getting out of the car, a man wearing a pink T-shirt and a motorbike helmet attacked the victim.

Once he had stolen the Rolex the suspect sped off on a large Yamaha with an accomplice who was waiting a few metres away.

The victim, a local foreign resident, was left badly hurt on the ground.

A woman, who was inside the car, panicked when she witnessed the scene and could do nothing to prevent the assault and subsequent robbery.

Service station staff immediately alerted the local police and the Guardia Civil, as well as 061, which sent an ambulance.

The man was taken to a nearby medical centre.

After leaving, he went to file the corresponding complaint at the Son Bugadelles police station.

The investigators are already in possession of the establishment’s security cameras, which recorded the entire scene.

The two suspects were wearing helmets and this makes it difficult to identify them, but the make and model of the motorbike they fled on has given the police a clue.

Throughout the day both the Guardia Civil and the Andratx local mounted traffic controls at different points of entry and exit of the municipality.