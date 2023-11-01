What a wonderful start to November in Mallorca with people sunbathing by swimming pools, on the beach and evening enjoying a swim with maximum temperatures reaching around 23ºC.

The pictures were taken today by Bulletin reader Ian Rice who has owned a holiday home on the island for many years.

He commented: "This is a group of tourists enjoying a temperature of 23c on Wednesday first November at the Verdemar complex on the north side of Santa Ponsa Bay.

The Daily Bulletin, the late Peter Stringfellow and myself were all involved in a campaign to get flights to Mallorca from the Four Nations Of The UK. It essential that Palma City is promoted as a winter city destination similar to Barcelona.

This is the only way forward.More flights will mean more tourists and more home owners will attend in winter. I remember back in the late nineties there were flights from all UK airports."

And, the pictures were taken as people are protecting their homes and businesses, roads have been closed and ferries cancelled as England and the Channel Islands prepare for Storm Ciarán.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings - indicating potential risks to life and property - for wind and rain across the UK.

Gusts of up to 80mph could cause travel disruption, damage to buildings and flying debris.

There are also flood warnings in place.

It comes less than two weeks after Storm Babet wreaked havoc across the UK.