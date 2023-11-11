The alleged final series of The Crown, large parts of which were filmed on location in various parts of Mallorca, is finally about to premiere this week.

The new series is reportedly diving into Princess Diana’s final years as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s origin story when they attended college together.

The Crown first premiered in 2016 and has chronicled the lives of the British monarchy in different chapters over the course of six seasons.

Throughout the series, viewers are taken on a journey that chronicles Queen Elizabeth’s rise to power in the 1940s, her marriage to Prince Phillip, the birth of their children, and, of course, the political shifts in the U.K. during her reign.

The last batch of episodes is set to hit Netflix in two parts, which means they won’t drop at the same time as they usually do.

Filming of series 6 in Mallorca took place over a month last September and scores of local extras were recruited.

The production of the eagerly awaited series was briefly halted in Barcelona following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth but it has now restarted.

Elizabeth Debicki, who is taking on the role of Princess Diana, was seen filming one of the late royals’ final public appearances, when she visited the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, just four days after work on the series was paused following the monarch’s passing.

Local film production company, Palma Pictures, took a lead role.

Scenes for series 5 were also shot on the island in Palma, San Telmo and Soller.

Elizabeth Debicki is no stranger to Mallorca.

Not only will she have filmed episodes of the The Crown but also the hugely successful BBC series, The Night Manager, which was also shot at a host of locations on the island.